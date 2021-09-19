Jamaal Williams start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

It’s not often you can start the second running back on one of the NFL’s worst teams and expect decent fantasy football numbers, but the situation with the Detroit Lions has Jamaal Williams looking like a reliable producer to start the season.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions RB Jamaal Williams

Williams actually got the start in the backfield last week over D’Andre Swift. The later out-touched Williams, but it was very close to an even split as quarterback Jared Goff leaned heavily on the two running backs as pass catchers. Williams finished the game with nine rushes for 54 yards and a touchdown along with eight catches on nine targets for 56 receiving yards.

The script is unlikely to change much when the Lions play the Packers on Monday night. Williams also has a little extra motivation taking on his old team. With a role to play in both the running and passing game, Williams is a nice little addition to fantasy rosters.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Jamaal Williams.