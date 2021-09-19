TJ Hockenson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Despite a lopsided loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, Detroit Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson ended up having himself a game. He already had plenty of fantasy football attention heading into the season, and everything is still pointing to Hockenson being among the elite cadre of productive players at one of the thinnest positions in fantasy. That’s not going to change this week against the Packers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions TE T.J. Hockenson

Hockenson tied for the team lead in targets with 11 passes from quarterback Jared Goff. He caught eight for 97 receiving yards and a touchdown. The Lions ended up throwing the ball plenty in last week’s game, chasing points as they faced a huge deficit. This week’s Monday nighter against Green Bay is probably going to be very similar.

The Lions will also be without their No. 1 receiver, Tyrell Williams, this week, and that could result in even more looks for Hockenson.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start T.J. Hockenson.