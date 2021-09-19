Quintez Cephus start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions get another tough draw this week on the road against what’s going to be an angry Green Bay Packers team looking to prove its Week 1 flop was just a one-off. That could very well mean another week of chasing points with a big deficit, a situation that should give Detroit wide receiver Quintez Cephus some fantasy appeal. However, the Lions offensive script so far points to pumping the brakes on Cephus and the other receivers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Quintez Cephus

Cephus was targeted six times last week against the 49ers, tied for the most targets among the team’s wide receivers. He caught three of those passes for just 12 yards and a touchdown. He’ll likely see more snaps this week with Tyrell Williams out of action. However, the Lions leaned heavily on their running backs and tight end T.J. Hockenson in the passing game last week. And the shuffle at receiver with Williams injured makes it hard to bank on any player at that position this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Quintez Cephus.