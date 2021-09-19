Kalif Raymond start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Detroit Lions have a tough matchup this week on the road against the Green Bay Packers. Really, that’s going to be true for the Lions almost every week, and while there are some players on the roster with viable fantasy football appeal, the wide receivers come with more risk than reward.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WR Kalif Raymond

Kalif Raymond and Amon-Ra St. Brown lead the team’s wide receiver group in snaps played last week. However, Raymond came away with just 50 yards on three catches. He was targeted just four times. The Lions leaned heavily on their running backs and tight end T.J. Hockenson as pass catchers in that game, especially after they lost No. 1 receiver Tyrell Williams.

Raymond has the speed to break off some big plays, but those kind of highlights are going to be hard to come by with Jared Goff at quarterback. It’s best to avoid Raymond and this entire position group, even with Williams out this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Kalif Raymond.