Lamar Jackson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens suffered a tough loss to open their season against the Las Vegas Raiders, but Lamar Jackson had a productive fantasy performance. Still, he should expect more when he head on the field for a Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens QB Lamar Jackson

Jackson started out his 2021 season by completing 19 of 30 passes for 235 yards and a touchdown but lost a pair of costly fumbles that helped the Raiders snag a victory. Jackson will likely be needed more in the rushing game without running backs J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards this season, and he finished with 86 yards rushing on 12 rushing attempts. The Ravens will match up against a Chiefs defense that allowed Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield to complete 21 of 28 passes for 321 yards with an interception in Week 1.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jackson is a must-start every week moving forward especially with his playmaking ability on the ground. He should be in for a big day in what could very well end in a shootout.