Ty’Son Williams start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Serious questions about the Baltimore Ravens’ running back depth chart persisted heading into their season opener at the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

The season-ending injuries to both J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards dealt a huge blow to the Ravens’ offense but opened the door of possibility for someone to step through and take advantage of the opportunity. One of those guys was second-year back Ty’Son Williams, who had a productive showing in Baltimore’s overtime loss on Monday. What does that mean for his fantasy prospects against the Chiefs on Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RB Ty’Son Williams

Williams had nine carries for 65 yards, and a touchdown on the ground and also snagged three of his four receiving targets for 29 yards in the loss. He mostly split carries with Latavius Murray and Lamar Jackson but his total usage in 51% of offensive snaps is a positive sign moving forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Williams for now but he could be a guy to play his way into your starting lineup soon. He just needs more reps and bigger numbers.