Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Baltimore Ravens have dealt with a host of injuries, with the running back position being particularly devastated. They lost JK Dobbins to a torn ACL and 10 days later lost his backup Gus Edwards to his own torn ACL. That left the team with Ty’Son Williams as the only back of note on the roster.

Over the past ten days, the team has signed and waived Trenton Cannon, and then signed Latavius Murray to the 53-man roster, and Devonta Freeman and Le’Veon Bell to the practice squad. This week, the team promoted Freeman to the 53-man roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens RBs Latavius Murray, Devonta Freeman

Williams led the Ravens running backs with 35 snaps, followed by Murray at 21 and Cannon at 9. Murray had 10 carries to Williams’ 9, but Williams was more efficiency (65 yards to 28) and also had three receptions on four targets while Murray had no targets in the passing game.

If you can only start one back in this backfield it’s Williams. In deeper leagues (14+ teams with multiple flex spots), Murray might be worth a look. It will be interesting to see if Freeman is active and if so, what kind of work he gets. The team has Bell as well, but he remains on the practice squad for the time being.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit both Murray and Freeman until we see one or both get more productive work. Murray worth a flex spot in 14+ team leagues where you’ve got 3 or 4 flex spots.