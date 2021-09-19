Marquise Brown start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Marquise Brown had a productive showing in the team’s 33-27 season-opening overtime loss to the Las Raiders on Monday Night Football.

The usually boom-or-bust wideout was a consistent option for Lamar Jackson but tweaked his ankle during the contest. So what are his fantasy prospects for Sunday’s night’s marquee matchup with the Kansas City Chiefs?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Marquise Brown

Brown caught all six of his targets for 69 yards and a touchdown on Monday. He also took a jet sweep for five rushing yards.

The story with Hollywood this week is him missing practice on Wednesday and Thursday due to the aforementioned ankle injury. He did participate in practice on Friday and is questionable for Sunday.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Obviously monitor Brown’s status throughout Sunday to see if he’ll be good to go for the primetime showdown. For now, the safe bet is to sit him for Week 2 and let him heal his ankle.