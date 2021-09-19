Sammy Watkins start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Sammy Watkins debuted for the Baltimore Ravens in Week 1 and immediately established a rapport with Lamar Jackson in their 33-27 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

Watkins is now gearing up to play his former team in the Kansas City Chiefs in primetime for Week 2. What are his fantasy prospects for the marquee AFC showdown.

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens WR Sammy Watkins

Watkins was explosive in his Baltimore debut, catching four of his eight targets for 96 yards in the Week 1 loss. He led all Baltimore receivers in number of looks from Lamar Jackson, so that bodes well for the veteran moving forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Two things go into Watkins’ favor heading into Sunday. No. 1 is the Ravens’ predisposition to lean on their passing game considering the wreckage of their running back depth chart. No. 2 is Hollywood’s questionable status heading into Sunday due to a nagging ankle injury. With these factors to consider, Watkins is a definite start against the Chiefs.