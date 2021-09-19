Mark Andrews start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Baltimore Ravens tight end Mark Andrews had a quiet performance in the team’s 33-27 overtime loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football last week.

The Pro Bowler didn’t make much of an offensive impact to start the season and will now go head-to-head with Travis Kelce in a battle of the league’s elite TE’s when the Ravens host the Chiefs in a marquee Sunday Night Football battle. What are his fantasy prospects heading into the matchup?

Fantasy Football analysis: Ravens TE Mark Andrews

Andrews caught just three of five targets for 20 yards in the loss on Monday. The likes of Sammy Watkins and Hollywood Brown commanded more targets from Lamar Jackson during the overtime thriller.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

This has the potential to be a high-scoring matchup, opening up the door for Andrews to get more looks on Sunday night. His lack of production in Week 1 shouldn’t be indicative of his prospects as a key cog in the Baltimore offense so definitely give it another go and start him in Week 2.