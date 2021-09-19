Lions WRs: Start or sit advice in Week 2 fantasy football

The Jared Goff era for the Detroit Lions is officially underway and we finally got to see how he and the wide receivers played together in real game action. In Week 1. the Lions involved a number of wide receivers in their game plan so, from a fantasy football perspective, there are a lot of names to cover as we head into Week 2. Also remember that Tyrell Williams is out with a concussion, so that will open the door for some of these other receivers to step up.

Fantasy Football analysis: Lions WRs Tyrell Williams (concussion), Kalif Raymond, Trinity Benson, Quintez Cephus, Amon-Ra St. Brown

The good news from Week 1? Goff completed 38 passes. The bad news? 24 of those went to tight end T.J. Hockenson or the running back duo of Jamaal Williams and D’Andre Swift. The most targeted wide receivers were Quintez Cephus and Trinity Benson who both had three receptions on six targets, and Benson had a touchdown. Amon-Ra St. Brown had a fine NFL debut bringing in two of his three targets for 23 yards. Kalif Raymond also brought in three of his four targets for 50 yards which were the most receiving yards for a Lions wideout in Week 1.

This week, the Lions play their division rival Green Bay Packers on Monday Night Football. The Packers gave up a lot of points to the New Orleans Saints in Week 1, but only four receptions for 96 yards and two touchdowns to wide receivers. It is going to be another tough week of seeing which of these Lions' receivers emerges on top.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Quintez Cephus could be used as a deep flex play this week, but unfortunately, that’s where confidence in these receivers stops. With so many mouths to feed and the likes of Hockenson, Williams and Swift taking up a lot of the team’s targets, you can’t put much faith in the other options.