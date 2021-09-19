Saints WRs: Start or sit advice in Week 2 fantasy football

The New Orleans Saints receivers saw the resurgence of quarterback Jameis Winston in Week 1 as he threw five passing touchdowns. This week the Saints draw the Carolina Panthers who just gave up five receptions for 97 yards and two touchdowns to Corey Davis of the New York Jets who was the WR5 overall in half-point PPR in fantasy football in Week 1.

Fantasy Football analysis: New Orleans Saints WRs Deonte Harris, Marquez Callaway, Chris Hogan

Unfortunately for fantasy football managers’ social media darling wide receiver Marquez Callaway, he wasn’t on the receiving end of any of them. Callaway came away with one reception for 14 yards while it was teammate Deonte Harris that had the big game of two receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown. Free-agent signing Chris Hogan caught his lone reception for 10 yards, but it did go for a touchdown. The Saints’ are still trying to figure out themselves with no Michael Thomas, and these players are looking to take up the slack once again.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

I like Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris in deeper leagues today, but you would need to be desperate for a flex play in smaller leagues to throw either of these guys into your lineup. If you have to go with one of them, go with Callaway on a resurgence. Chris Hogan doesn’t have week-to-week value at this point and really could only be a longshot play in DFS.