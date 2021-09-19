Patrick Mahomes start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs head east to Baltimore in Week 2 to face a Ravens team coming off a wild loss in Las Vegas to close out Week 1. The Chiefs don’t get any gimmes the first five weeks, facing the Browns, Ravens, Chargers, a potentially live dog in the Eagles, and the Bills.

The Chiefs came back to beat the Browns after trailing 22-10 at the half, and quarterback Patrick Mahomes was a big reason for that. Mahomes finished the game with 337 yards and three touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown to finish as the third-highest scoring quarterback in Week 1 fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes faces a Ravens defense that struggled to contain Derek Carr, who threw for 435 yards in the upset. The Las Vegas ground game couldn’t get going, and so Carr put the Raiders on his back to a certain extent to secure the upset.

This came in spite of some miscues and Baltimore can’t expect the same kinds of mistakes from Mahomes. The Chiefs have played the Ravens each of the past three seasons, and over that time, Mahomes has completed 70.45% of his passes and averaged 378 yards and three touchdowns per game.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There is not a single reason to sit Mahomes.