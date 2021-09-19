Clyde Edwards-Helaire start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire got his fair share of touches in the team’s 33-29 Week 1 victory over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday.

While he didn’t touch the end zone in the come-from-behind victory, he still contributed heavily in the marquee AFC showdown. How does that bode for his fantasy prospects when facing another contender in the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs RB Clyde Edwards-Helaire

CEH finished the game with 14 carries for 43 yards on the ground and three receptions for 29 yards through the air in the win. Kansas City had to play catch up in the second half, so that limited the number of handoffs down the stretch as they got more vertical through the passing offense. Still, his number of touches and targets are a positive moving forward.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

One would imagine the Chiefs wanting to come and be aggressive against a vulnerable Baltimore offense. That means utilizing CEH as much as possible, so start him if you got him.