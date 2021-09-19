Tyreek Hill start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill started off the season with a huge game in Week 1 against the Browns. He’ll be looking for a repeat performance in a primetime matchup against the Ravens on Sunday.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill

Hill caught 11 passes on 15 targets last week, Kansas City’s top option in the passing game, for a massive fantasy scoring total of 197 yards and a touchdown. Games like that really aren’t all that unusual for Hill, given how fast he is and nearly impossible to tackle.

Last year against the Ravens, Hill posted 77 yards and a touchdown. Baltimore is coming off an overtime loss to the Raiders last week, a game where they gave up 435 passing yards to quarterback Derek Carr.

Hill’s one of those players who should be in your lineup every week, regardless of the opponent, and he’s got a great shot at another big outing in Week 2.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Tyreek Hill.