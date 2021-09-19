Mecole Hardman start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Kansas City Chiefs started the season firing on all cylinders with a big win over the Browns lat week. However, despite scoring 33 points in that one, not everyone on the offensive side of the ball came away with gaudy production numbers, including No. 2 wide receiver Mecole Hardman, leaving his fantasy football appeal on shaky ground headed into this week’s game against the Ravens.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs WR Mecole Hardman

It looked like Hardman might see an uptick in production this year after Sammy Watkins left via free agency, elevating the third-year receiver on the depth chart. However, he was targeted just three time last week, catching all three for a grand total of 19 yards.

The Chiefs offense leans heavily on receiver Tyreek Hill and tight end Travis Kelce, so the numbers can fluctuate week to week for the other offensive skill players on the team. That’s great for the Chiefs to have such flexibility, but it makes it hard to rely on the other players for fantasy. It’s best to leave Hardman on the bench this week and until we see more consistency in his role.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Mecole Hardman.