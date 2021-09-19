Travis Kelce start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce started the season pretty much like you expected him to as a centerpiece of the team’s potent offense. Kelce played a pivotal role in pushing the Chiefs past the Browns last week, and, like he is every week, he’ll be one of the best tight ends you can start in fantasy football this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

Targeted seven times last week, Kelce caught six passes from Patrick Mahomes for 76 yards and two touchdowns, including the one that put the Chiefs on top. This week, Kansas City takes on the Baltimore Ravens in the Sunday night game. The Ravens gave up 105 yards and a touchdown to Raiders tight end Darren Waller last week. And in four career games against Baltimore, Kelce has 326 yards and a touchdown. Kelce is arguably the top player in fantasy football at the tight end position, and should be in your lineup every week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Travis Kelce.