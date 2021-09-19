How much will the winner of the 2021 Fortinet Championship win

The PGA Tour wraps up the first tournament of its 2021-22 season on Sunday in Napa, California. The final round of the Fortinet Championship tees off at 11:05 a.m. ET and it should wrap up somewhere around the 9 p.m. hour.

Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy head into the final round tied atop the leaderboard. Both are competing for their first career Tour win. They have a two-shot lead on Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Troy Merritt, and Beau Hossler.

The tournament has a $7 million purse and first place takes home $1.26 million. The projected payout provides $15,050 to the last finisher on Sunday, although ties can change the specifics of the payouts.

Here’s the current list of estimated payouts for the field at the Fortinet Championship.

1. $1,260,000

2. $763,000

3. $483,000

4. $343,000

5. $287,000

6. $253,750

7. $236,250

8. $218,750

9. $204,750

10. $190,750

11. $176,750

12. $162,750

13. $148,750

14. $134,750

15. $127,750

16. $120,750

17. $113,750

18. $106,750

19. $99,750

20. $92,750

21. $85,750

22. $78,750

23. $73,150

24. $67,550

25. $61,950

26. $56,350

27. $54,250

28. $52,150

29. $50,050

30. $47,950

31. $45,850

32. $43,750

33. $41,650

34. $39,900

35. $38,150

36. $36,400

37. $34,650

38. $33,250

39. $31,850

40. $30,450

41. $29,050

42. $27,650

43. $26,250

44. $24,850

45. $23,450

46. $22,050

47. $20,650

48. $19,530

49. $18,550

50. $17,990

51. $17,570

52. $17,150

53. $16,870

54. $16,590

55. $16,450

56. $16,310

57. $16,170

58. $16,030

59. $15,890

60. $15,750

61. $15,610

62. $15,470

63. $15,330

64. $15,190

65. $15,050