How much will the winner of the 2021 Fortinet Championship win

The PGA Tour wraps up the first tournament of its 2021-22 season on Sunday in Napa, California. The final round of the Fortinet Championship tees off at 11:05 a.m. ET and it should wrap up somewhere around the 9 p.m. hour.
Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy head into the final round tied atop the leaderboard. Both are competing for their first career Tour win. They have a two-shot lead on Max Homa, Scott Stallings, Mito Pereira, Troy Merritt, and Beau Hossler.
The tournament has a $7 million purse and first place takes home $1.26 million. The projected payout provides $15,050 to the last finisher on Sunday, although ties can change the specifics of the payouts.
Here’s the current list of estimated payouts for the field at the Fortinet Championship.
1. $1,260,000
2. $763,000
3. $483,000
4. $343,000
5. $287,000
6. $253,750
7. $236,250
8. $218,750
9. $204,750
10. $190,750
11. $176,750
12. $162,750
13. $148,750
14. $134,750
15. $127,750
16. $120,750
17. $113,750
18. $106,750
19. $99,750
20. $92,750
21. $85,750
22. $78,750
23. $73,150
24. $67,550
25. $61,950
26. $56,350
27. $54,250
28. $52,150
29. $50,050
30. $47,950
31. $45,850
32. $43,750
33. $41,650
34. $39,900
35. $38,150
36. $36,400
37. $34,650
38. $33,250
39. $31,850
40. $30,450
41. $29,050
42. $27,650
43. $26,250
44. $24,850
45. $23,450
46. $22,050
47. $20,650
48. $19,530
49. $18,550
50. $17,990
51. $17,570
52. $17,150
53. $16,870
54. $16,590
55. $16,450
56. $16,310
57. $16,170
58. $16,030
59. $15,890
60. $15,750
61. $15,610
62. $15,470
63. $15,330
64. $15,190
65. $15,050