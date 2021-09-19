Ryan Tannehill start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans got off to a rough start to the 2021 season in all areas in a 38-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Tennessee couldn’t get much going in any part of their offense, and Ryan Tannehill did not play his best game in moving the ball down the field and will look for a better performance in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans QB Ryan Tannehill

Tannehill completed 21 of 35 passes for 212 yards with one touchdown and turned the ball over with one interception and lost two fumbles. He helped out his fantasy day with a rushing touchdown and finished with 17 yards rushing on two carries. The Cardinals did a good job in stopping the run as Derrick Henry rushed for just 3.4 yards per carry on 17 attempts, and the passing game suffered because of it. The Titans will go up against the Seattle Seahawks, which allowed 251 yards on 38 attempts and a pair of touchdowns to Carson Wentz against the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tannehill is firmly entrenched as a quarterback No. 2 with a high floor, but the ceiling is not very high as the Titans will likely try to get the running game going.