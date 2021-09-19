Julio Jones start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Julio Jones did not get off to a very good start in his first game with the Tennessee Titans in a Week 1 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. This likely was not Jones’ fault as the Titans struggled in all areas of last week’s game, and they should look much better in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR Julio Jones

In his first NFL regular season game not in an Atlanta Falcons uniform, Jones saw six targets thrown his way by Ryan Tannehill. He finished with three receptions for 29 yards, and Chester Rogers and A.J. Brown had better days among Tennessee wide receivers. The Titans could not even get anything going on the ground, so that likely had an impact on what the passing game could do, and Tannehill turned the ball over three times. The Titans will face the Seattle Seahawks, which allowed just 43 receiving yards to Indianapolis Colts receiver Zach Pascal, and that led the team.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Jones is a low-end wide receiver No. 3 and is definitely the second best passing options for Tennessee pass catchers behind Brown. There are likely better receiver options till we see Jones consistently produce in this offense.