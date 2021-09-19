A.J. Brown start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Tennessee Titans had a forgettable Week 1 performance all over the field, and that included the passing game in their blowout loss to the Arizona Cardinals. Wide receiver A.J. Brown was one of the lone bright spots from a fantasy perspective, and he should have plenty of opportunities for a big Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans WR A.J. Brown

Ryan Tannehill went Brown’s way eight times in the loss, but only four of those attempts were completed. Brown finished with 49 yards but salvaged his fantasy day with a 13-yard touchdown early in the second half. Tannehill was running for his life all game long and turned the ball over three times, but the Titans should play better against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. Seattle did well against Indianapolis Colts wide receivers in Week 1, so this could be a telling result for both sides.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Brown is a borderline No. 1 wide receiver heading into this weekend. He is pretty close to must-start territory but still, there are very few fantasy football lineups that will have him on the bench.