Derrick Henry start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

You know the Tennessee Titans season got off to a rough start when not even the running game was able to get going. Derrick Henry struggled to find much running room in a 38-13 home loss to the Arizona Cardinals, and this entire offense should have a much better performance in their Week 2 matchup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans RB Derrick Henry

Henry saw a significant workload as usual with 17 rushing attempts, but he averaged just 3.4 yards per carry for a total of 58 yards on the ground. He also caught three of four targets for 19 yards in the passing game. Tennessee’s offensive line really struggled to open up any room for Henry, and Ryan Tannehill was sacked six times, so that will need to be fixed. Henry will go up against the Seattle Seahawks, which allowed 56 yards on 17 rushing attempts to Jonathan Taylor of the Indianapolis Colts.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you have Henry on your fantasy football team, you’re going to start him. He should be in every fantasy lineup in Week 2.