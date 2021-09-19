 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Anthony Firkser start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Anthony Firkser ahead of the Titans Week 2 matchup against the Seahawks.

By Erik Butch
Tight end Anthony Firkser #86 of the Tennessee Titans runs the ball and is tackled during their AFC Wild Card Playoff game by cornerback Marlon Humphrey #44 of the Baltimore Ravens at Nissan Stadium on January 10, 2021 in Nashville, Tennessee. Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

The Tennessee Titans did not play well in many areas in their 38-13 season-opening loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Tennessee is in need of somebody to replace the production of Jonnu Smith at the tight end position and while Anthony Firkser could be that player, he’s got a lot to prove heading into Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Titans TE Anthony Firkser

Firkser is questionable for Sunday’s game against the Seattle Seahawks with a knee injury. After being limited in the Wednesday and Thursday practices, he did not participate in Friday’s practice. Firkser did not see a ton of snaps last week and caught three of four targets with 19 receiving yards. Seattle allowed three receptions for 21 yards to Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle in the season opener.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Even if he is able to suit up on Sunday, Firkser is a low-end tight end No. 2 from a fantasy perspective. There are too many other options in this offense to trust Firkser to rack up many fantasy points.

More From DraftKings Nation