Gerald Everett, Will Dissly start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks did not throw the ball a ton in their season-opening victory over the Indianapolis Colts, and Russell Wilson threw five of his 23 attempts to tight ends Gerald Everett and Will Dissly. It’s tough for two tight ends to find success in the same week, but here’s a look at what you should do if you have either player on your fantasy roster.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks TEs Gerald Everett, Will Dissly

Dissly caught all three passes that went his way for a total of 37 yards, and Everett caught both targets that went for 20 yards, but he had the better fantasy day because he found the end zone. Everett and Dissly both have the talent to be regular starters at the position from a fantasy perspective, but they are both cutting into the other’s fantasy value. Seattle will take on the Tennessee Titans, which did not allow a reception to Arizona Cardinals tight ends on four targets.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

If you had to pick one tight end to go with in Week 2, Everett can