DK Metcalf start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks did not throw the ball a ton in their Week 1 victory over the Indianapolis Colts but when they did, it was effective. Russell Wilson completed 18 of 23 passes and threw four touchdowns. Star wide receiver DK Metcalf made the most of his limited targets and should be in more action in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

Metcalf and Tyler Lockett tied for the team lead with five targets and four receptions, and Metcalf finished with 60 receiving yards with a touchdown. He found the end zone midway through the fourth quarter on a 15-yard score to give the Seahawks a three-score advantage. Seattle will go up against the Tennessee Titans, which really struggled against the Arizona Cardinals passing game in Week 1. DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk both scored a pair of receiving touchdowns against Tennessee in the opening weekend.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Metcalf is must start from a fantasy perspective every single week and should be ranked among the top five at the position heading into Week 2.