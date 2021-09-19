Tyler Lockett start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Seattle Seahawks passing game had an incredibly efficient game in their 28-16 Week 1 win over the Indianapolis Colts. Russell Wilson threw just five incomplete passes, and wide receiver Tyler Lockett had the best fantasy day among the Seattle pass catchers and should be in for another solid performance in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett

In the season opener, Lockett caught two touchdown passes and finished with 100 yards on four receptions. That’s a pretty incredible performance when seeing just five targets go his way on Sunday. Hopefully, the number of looks that go Lockett’s way will increase because that level of success on limited targets is probably not sustainable. Seattle will host the Tennessee Titans, which did not play very well against the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1. Tennessee allowed Kyler Murray to throw nearly 300 yards with four touchdowns, while wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Christian Kirk both scored a pair of touchdowns.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Lockett is a great start heading into Week 2 from a fantasy perspective. He is hovering around No. 1 wide receiver status but is probably more of a high-end second wide receiver. There should be very few fantasy football lineups that have Lockett on the bench this weekend.