Chris Carson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The 1-0 Seattle Seahawks will host the 0-1 Tennessee Titans in a cross-conference matchup that has the possibility of putting a ton of points on the scoreboard. Behind Russell Wilson and Chris Carson, can Seattle’s offense put together another stellar game?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks RB Chris Carson

Chris Carson lived up to his pre-season fantasy football ranking with his performance in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. Carson carried the ball 16 times for 91 yards and caught three passes for 26 yards. Outside of his one lost fumble, Carson passed the eye test — looking healthy and comfortable as the lead back. Even better is that the other Seattle running backs that saw action only combined for three carries, which is an encouraging sign for Carson managers moving forward (not that it was ever a concern). Carson will have a chance to rack up the stats for a consecutive game as he’ll face a Titans defense that gave up 136 rushing yards and a touchdown to Arizona last week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

No surprise here, Chris Carson is a starter in fantasy leagues this week. While I don’t expect for him to consistently hover around 100 rushing yards on a weekly basis, I do expect his touches to keep being around 20. He’ll also get into the endzone at some point, which could be this week.