Russell Wilson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Week 2 matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and Tennessee Titans has the potential to conclude as the week's highest-scoring game. With the Titans’ defense failing to come up with answers for Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals’ offense last week, is it safe to assume Russell Wilson will have his Seahawks looking as finely-tuned?

Fantasy Football analysis: Seahawks QB Russell Wilson

Football is back and so are Russell Wilson’s cloud-touching deep bombs down the middle of the field. In Seattle’s 28-16 win over the Indianapolis Colts, Wilson completed 18 of 23 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns, including a 69-yard strike to Tyler Lockett right before halftime. Wilson looked extremely comfortable throughout the four quarters, and so did the Seahawks’ offense as a whole in offensive coordinator Shane Waldron’s debut. Seattle could be in for a repeat performance in Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans team that allowed 38 total points to the Arizona Cardinals’ offense and conceded five touchdowns (four passing, one rushing) to Kyler Murray.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

As with almost every top-tier quarterback in the NFL, Wilson is essentially a lock to be a fantasy football starter every week. There’s no reason to sit him in Week 2 against a Titans defense that is so far this season 0-1 in showing that they can contain a versatile offense.