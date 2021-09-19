Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers tight end situation is not looking great for fantasy football this season. Incumbent starter Eric Ebron is in something of a time share with rookie Pat Freiermuth. To complicate the picture a little more, Ebron’s been dealing with an injury this week in the lead up to Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers TEs Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth

Ebron caught one pass for 19 yards last week; he was targeted twice Freiermuth was only targeted once, but he hauled it in for a total of 24 yards. Normally, that’s the kind of situation you want to avoid for fantasy lineups.

The Steelers added Ebron to the injury report on Thursday of this week with a hamstring injury. Just how serious it is we don’t know. But mid-week additions to the injury report are never a good sign for a player’s availability on Sunday. If Ebron can’t play, Freiemuth has some appeal as a fantasy option just because he’d have the team’s tight end looks to himself. but his upside would still be pretty low. If Ebron can play, avoid both players.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Eric Ebron and Pat Freiermuth, unless Ebron can’t play.