Tom Brady start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Tom Brady did what Tom Brady does last Thursday night, orchestrate a last-minute drive to set up a game-winning as his Tampa Bay Buccaneers snuck past the Dallas Cowboys 31-29 in the opener.

With a full year and an actual offseason with the Bucs under his belt, the seven-time Super Bowl winning quarterback looked like he was already in midseason form as he connected with his favorite weapons against the Cowboys. Facing a vulnerable Falcons secondary on Sunday, what are Brady’s fantasy prospects for Week 2?

Fantasy Football analysis: Bucs QB Tom Brady

The Bucs-Cowboys matchup turned in a mid-2010’s Big 12 game with both Brady and Dak Prescott chucking it all over the field. Brady finished the game 32-50 for 379 yards, four touchdowns, and two interceptions, although the two picks weren’t true picks. The QB was able to connect with six different pass-catchers in the win.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Tom Brady is a definite start for this week considering both his Week 1 performance and the Falcons secondary being picked apart by Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles last week.