Christian Kirk start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Brimming with big play potential, Christian Kirk has always tantalized fantasy football owners with his game breaking ability. Unfortunately, he’s had more down weeks than big ones. But he started off the season with a heater last week, putting him into lineup consideration in Week 2.

Fantasy Football analysis: Cardinals WR Christian Kirk

Kirk was targeted five times last week against the Titans. He caught all five for 70 yards and two touchdowns, including a sweet 26-yard score in the second half.

Can he do it again this week? Well, that’s always been the tricky part of betting on Kirk, having him string together two big games in a row. But at home against a Vikings defense that looked dumbfounded by the Bengals last week, Kirk could easily have another nice day on the field. He’s not without risk, but the reward potential if you slot him in as a WR3 of Flex option is too much to ignore.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Christian Kirk.