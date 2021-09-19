Tyler Conklin, Chris Herndon start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Tight end Tyler Conklin got the start for the Minnesota Vikings last week. Usually known more for his blocking, he managed to haul in all four passes that were thrown his way for 41 yards. But Conklin’s increased role catching passes could be short lived. Either way, it sets up a tough situation for fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings TEs Tyler Conklin, Chris Herndon

The Vikings tight end situation was a little hazy to start the season. The team acquired Chris Herdon from the Jets after starter Irv Smith went under the knife for his knee. That put Herndon on the depth chart alongside Conklin, with a question mark about which player would be getting the bulk of the work in the passing game. But Herndon hasn’t had much time to get up to speed on the team’s offense. Herndon, you’ll recall, showed some potential in his rookie season back in 2018, with the Jets, but because of injuries, a suspension and an awful team he never lived up to the promise.

Herndon was targeted twice last week, but failed to catch either one. For now, it looks like Conklin will handle primary pass catching duties at tight end for the Vikings. But the production level is probably not worth fantasy consideration.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Tyle Conklin and Chris Herndon.