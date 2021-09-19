Derek Carr start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

If you scanned the NFL’s statistical leaderboard, you may have noticed Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr on top of the passing yards section. He leads the league with 435 ... after one week. He’s coming off an overtime win against the Ravens, but this week, he’s going to have his hands full on the road against the Steelers.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders QB Derek Carr

In addition to Carr’s 435 passing yards, he threw two touchdowns and one pick last week. He completed 34 or 56 pass attempts, one of the highest single-game totals of his career. The interception wasn’t really his fault either; his receiver failed to catch an otherwise on-target throw. Sounds pretty good, right? Pump the brakes.

The Steelers beat the Bills last week on the strength of their defense and special teams. They held quarterback Josh Allen to just 270 yards and one touchdown, limiting Buffalo’s scoring to just 16 points. It’s going to be a tough week for Carr, so it’s best to leave him out of your fantasy football lineups against the Steelers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Derek Carr.