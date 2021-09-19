Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Like the rest of the team’s offense, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool faced some tough sledding last week against the Bills. Numbers-wise, it wasn’t a game many expected from a player picked as a breakout candidate this year, but he has a chance to get back on track this week when the Steelers play their home opener against the Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Chase Claypool

Claypool was targeted five times in the passing game last week, catching three for 45 yards. He also picked up 25 rushing yards on a reverse in that game. He did not find the end zone, something he did with some regularity last season.

A big play waiting to happen, it’s a good sign that the Steelers still had Claypool in a similar role as they did last year when he rolled up nine receiving touchdowns and two more on the ground. It’s rare to be able to start a team’s third receiver in fantasy football, but Claypool’s high upside makes him a solid receiver or Flex option in the backend of your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Chase Claypool.