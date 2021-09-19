 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Chase Claypool start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Chase Claypool ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

By LTruscott
Like the rest of the team’s offense, Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool faced some tough sledding last week against the Bills. Numbers-wise, it wasn’t a game many expected from a player picked as a breakout candidate this year, but he has a chance to get back on track this week when the Steelers play their home opener against the Raiders.

Claypool was targeted five times in the passing game last week, catching three for 45 yards. He also picked up 25 rushing yards on a reverse in that game. He did not find the end zone, something he did with some regularity last season.

A big play waiting to happen, it’s a good sign that the Steelers still had Claypool in a similar role as they did last year when he rolled up nine receiving touchdowns and two more on the ground. It’s rare to be able to start a team’s third receiver in fantasy football, but Claypool’s high upside makes him a solid receiver or Flex option in the backend of your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Chase Claypool.

