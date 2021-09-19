Diontae Johnson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers offense could not get much going last week against the Buffalo Bills. Still, wide receiver Diontae Johnson managed to have a decent day overall for fantasy football. He’s got a much more favorable matchup on tap this week against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson

Johnson finished that game with five catches for just 36 yards, but he did score a crucial late touchdown in the fourth quarter, which also salvaged his fantasy numbers. The most important stat from Johnson’s outing last week, however, has to be his 10 targets. He was quarterback Ben Roethlisberger’s favorite option in the passing game.

Expect Roethlisberger to be looking his way again this week. Last week, the Raiders, in a win over the Ravens, gave up 96 yards to Sammy Watkins and 69 yards and a touchdown to Marquise Brown. That’s a great sign for Johnson’s production this week, and he’ll be fine in fantasy lineups.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Diontae Johnson.