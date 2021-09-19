Najee Harris start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was one of the more popular running back picks for fantasy football heading into the season, a talented player projected to be the centerpiece of an offense committed to running the ball. But he got off to a slow start in Week 1, not finding much room to work against a tough Bills defense. That should change this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers RB Najee Harris

Harris still managed to carry the ball 16 times last week, but only managed to gain a total of 45 yards. He’s not getting much help from an inexperienced Steelers offensive line. That could be a challenge for him all season, unless that unit finally starts to gel. But he is getting the touches, and that keeps him relevant as a fantasy option.

The Raiders present an easier challenge too. Last week, Las Vegas gave up nearly 500 yards of offense in a win over the Ravens, whose running backs managed to score twice in that one, while the team rolled up a total of 189 rushing yards on the Raiders. That’s a good sign to get Harris in your lineup this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Najee Harris.