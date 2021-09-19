 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Najee Harris start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

We go over the fantasy football outlook of Najee Harris ahead of the Pittsburgh Steelers Week 2 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders.

By LTruscott
Could Najee Harris break out in week 2?

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Najee Harris was one of the more popular running back picks for fantasy football heading into the season, a talented player projected to be the centerpiece of an offense committed to running the ball. But he got off to a slow start in Week 1, not finding much room to work against a tough Bills defense. That should change this week.

Harris still managed to carry the ball 16 times last week, but only managed to gain a total of 45 yards. He’s not getting much help from an inexperienced Steelers offensive line. That could be a challenge for him all season, unless that unit finally starts to gel. But he is getting the touches, and that keeps him relevant as a fantasy option.

The Raiders present an easier challenge too. Last week, Las Vegas gave up nearly 500 yards of offense in a win over the Ravens, whose running backs managed to score twice in that one, while the team rolled up a total of 189 rushing yards on the Raiders. That’s a good sign to get Harris in your lineup this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Najee Harris.

