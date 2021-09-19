JuJu Smith-Schuster start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers are a tough team to read after the first week of the season. They won last week, but it doesn’t feel like we had a good look at their offense. However, on a day where that side of the ball produced just over 252 total yards on offense, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster ended up leading the team in receiving.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Smith-Schuster led his team last week with 52 receiving yards (quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw a total of just 188 yards.) He was targeted eight times, second most on the team, and caught four against a tough Buffalo defense.

He gets an easier matchup this week against the Raiders, who gave up 27 points to the Ravens in a win last week. Don’t let his so-so production last week fool you; his target volume is on pace for what it was last season. He’s a good start this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start JuJu Smith-Schuster.