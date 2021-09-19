Ben Roethlisberger start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Pittsburgh Steelers pulled out a big win on the road in Buffalo last week, but it was an otherwise slow start to the season for the team’s offense, especially quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. He does at least have a more favorable matchup this week against the Las Vegas Raiders, but there are still some concerns about whether or not to start him in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger

Roethlisberger had just 188 yards last week, along with one touchdown. He completed just 18 of 32 pass attempts against a stifling Bills defense. It wasn’t exactly the fantasy scoring line we were once used to for the veteran signal caller. He only had three games last year with a single touchdown throw.

He does have an easier matchup this week against the Raiders, and the Steelers are playing at home. Things should be a little easier for a talented group of receivers too. Roethlisberger should have a better game this Sunday. It’s enough to make him a decent streaming option, if you don’t have better starting quarterbacks on the roster already.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Ben Roethlisberger.