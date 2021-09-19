Peyton Barber start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders running back Josh Jacobs did not find much room to work last week against the Ravens. Now, dealing with a toe and ankle injury, Jacobs has been ruled out for Week 2 versus the Pittsburgh Steelers. The next man on the depth chart is Kenyan Drake, who played 48% of offensive snaps in Week 1 while Jacobs hobbled on and off of the field between plays. However, Jon Gruden says there’s another running back that he’s excited to see in Jacobs’ absence in Week 2 — Peyton Barber.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Peyton Barber

Peyton Barber began his career as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers who had is most productive year back in the 2018. Barber led the team in rush attempts, yards and touchdowns, finishing as the RB27 on 254 total touches in Dirk Koetter’s pass-heavy offensive scheme. Interestingly, Kenyan Drake (also in a back-up role at the time, with the Dolphins) finished as the RB17 in half-PPR formats on 81 fewer touches.

Though Gruden is hyping up Barber as a back to watch in Week 2, he’s a volatile option that’s likely to be touchdown dependent, especially against a stubborn Pittsburgh defense and the Raiders banged up offensive line.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Peyton Barber.