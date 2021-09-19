Kenyan Drake start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

The Las Vegas Raiders running back situation simplified in a hurry for fantasy football managers. Josh Jacobs has been ruled out of Sunday’s Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers due to ankle and toe injuries. That leaves Kenyan Drake as the clear No. 1 with Peyton Barber serving as his backup.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders RB Kenyan Drake

Drake had just six rushing attempts, compared to 10 for Josh Jacobs, last week against the Ravens. He had 11 yards to show for it on the ground, but he caught five passes on five targets for another 59 yards. He and Jacobs split snaps almost evenly in that game.

Now that Jacobs has been ruled out ahead of Sunday, Drake becomes the No. 1 guy. The one question is how much work Peyton Barber takes away on Sunday in a tough matchup against the Steelers. When asked about Drake’s opportunity in light of Jacobs’ injury, Raiders head coach Jon Gruden pivoted to discuss this as an opportunity for Barber. It doesn’t mean Barber will get significant work, but he’ll get work he wouldn’t get if Jacobs was healthy.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Kenyan Drake.