Henry Ruggs start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders Henry Ruggs finished last week’s win over the Ravens with two catches for 46 yards. That included an impressive big play that went for 37 yards. However, Ruggs is still not a player who should be in fantasy football lineups this week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Henry Ruggs

Ruggs was targeted five times on a night when quarterback Derek Carr came close to matching a career high with 56 pass attempts. Those five targets match a career high for Ruggs, a concerning stat because he’s just not getting enough work in the Raiders’ passing game to give him much fantasy appeal.

Another factor working against Ruggs this week is that the Raiders are on the road to take on the Steelers, a defense that looked like the league’s best against Buffalo last week. Taking all those things into account, it’s hard to trust Ruggs in fantasy lineups this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Henry Ruggs.