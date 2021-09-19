Bryan Edwards start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Bryan Edwards entered the season as an intriguing breakout candidate, ready to build on a mostly forgettable rookie season in 2020. His first game of the season was certainly promising, but does that mean it’s okay to trust the second-year pro in fantasy football lineups?

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders WR Bryan Edwards

Edwards hauled in four catches on five targets last week, including an impressive 32-yarder late in regulation. He finished with 81 yards, the highest single-game total of his career so far. His five targets and four catches were also single-game highs for him. Outings like that will give quarterback Derek Carr even more reason to throw to him in the future.

He’s an intriguing player to keep an eye on in fantasy. However, the Raiders have a tough matchup this week on the road against the Pittsburgh Steelers. It might be best to wait and see how Edwards factors in this week before putting him in one of your lineup spots.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Sit Bryan Edwards.