Darren Waller start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Over the last two seasons, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has turned into a rarity: an elite pass catching tight end. That’s made him one of fantasy football’s most valuable assets, not to mention his role as quarterback Derek Carr’s favorite target. The Raiders have a really tough matchup this week against the Steelers, but even with that, Waller’s a must-start player every week.

Fantasy Football analysis: Raiders TE Darren Waller

Waller’s stat line last week was impressive. He was targeted 19 times on a day when the Raiders made 56 pass attempts—that’s 10 more targets than the next player on the team—and finished with 10 catches for 105 yards and a touchdown. Waller’s seen double-digit looks from his quarterback before, but those 19 targets were a new single-game high.

This is going to be a difficult game for the Raiders. Pittsburgh’s defense kept Buffalo’s mighty offense in check through four quarters last week. Still, Waller’s central to this team’s offense. The Steelers might hold him check, or he might be the only one to post solid numbers for the Raiders. Either way, he has to be in your lineup.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Darren Waller.