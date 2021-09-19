Kirk Cousins start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

You get what you get with Kirk Cousins. Though he can rarely command a game by himself, the Minnesota Vikings quarterback is a guy who can sometimes put up big numbers, and sometimes he can turn the ball over multiple times in a game. But this week Cousins actually looks like a decent option in fantasy football.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings QB Kirk Cousins

Even though the Vikings lost last week, Cousins managed to post good fantasy numbers with 351 yards and two touchdowns. Better still, he didn’t throw an interception or fumble the ball once in that game.

This week, Minnesota plays the Arizona Cardinals, in what should be one of the week’s high-scoring games. The Cardinals are favored by four points, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Vikings once again playing from behind in the second half. Sure, Chandler Jones presents some real danger for Cousins in this one, but he’s still a great option for streaming this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Kirk Cousins.