Adam Thielen start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen burst into the 2021 season last week with a big game against the Bengals. His team is on the road this week for a Sunday tilt against the Arizona Cardinals, and Thielen once again has the potential for a big day.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Adam Thielen

Thielen was targeted a team-high 10 times last week. He caught nine of those passes for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns. Last season, he was quarterback Kirk Cousins’ preferred receiver in the red zone—finishing the season with an impressive 14 touchdowns—it doesn’t look like that’s changed this year.

This week’s game figures to be a high-scoring affair, especially if the underdog Vikings end up having to play catchup in the second half. If that’s the case, Thielen has the potential for a big game in this one, so get him into your lineup if you can.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Adam Thielen.