Justin Jefferson start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

If you were waiting for Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson to recapture that No 1 receiver magic he showed last season, you were no doubt a little disappointed last week. But not to worry. The Vikings head to Arizona this week in what should be a shootout, and Jefferson looks like a solid starting option in fantasy football lineups.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Jefferson was targeted nine times last week in a loss to the Bengals. He caught five of those passes for a total of 71 yards. He should have had a touchdown too, but it was ruled down at the 1-yard line.

The Vikings are probably going to have to throw the ball a lot this week against the Cardinals. The over/under on the game is 50.5 points, and Minnesota is a four-point underdog. If Kirk Cousins can just get most of his throws within a reasonable range, Jefferson should be back on top this week.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Justin Jefferson.