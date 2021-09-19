Dalvin Cook start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

There’s a good chance Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was one of the first players off the board in your fantasy football draft this year. Just one look at his 2020 stat line makes it pretty clear why that was the case. He’s one of the running backs who’s going to have a place in your lineup every week, no matter who he’s playing against.

Fantasy Football analysis: Vikings RB Dalvin Cook

Cook had a harder time running against the Bengals last week, rolling up just 61 yards on 20 carries. He did find the end zone, however, and added another 43 yards on six catches. He also fumbled in that one. But his usage in the passing game is a good sign. His six receptions match a season high from 2020.

This week the Vikings are on the road against the Cardinals. While it should be a high-scoring affair, it’s a tough week for Cook. Arizona held Derrick Henry to just 58 rushing yards on 17 carries last week. So it might be one of his lowest scoring games of the year, but with Cook, you never know.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Start Dalvin Cook.