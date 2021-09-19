Justin Herbert start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

Week 2 of the NFL’s slate features a Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys matchup that figures to be a high-scoring contest. After getting past the Washington Football Team’s defense during the opening week, will Justin Herbert pick apart the Cowboys’ secondary?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers QB Justin Herbert

While Justin Herbert wasn’t quite the QB1 that fantasy managers needed during Week 1, he was certainly the QB1 the Los Angeles Chargers required in order to start their season with a win. Despite just one passing touchdown, Herbert threw for 337 yards and completed 31-47 pass attempts en route to making the Washington secondary look less than spectacular, a team that surrendered the second-fewest total passing yards last season. If it weren’t for a bang-bang fumble/incomplete pass out the back of the end zone, Herbert’s stat-line could have looked even better.

Nevertheless, Herbert passed the early test at FedExForum and should have an easier time in Week 2 against a Dallas Cowboys defense that gave up 379 yards through the air in Week 1. The Cowboys were able to keep up with the Buccaneers offense as Prescott’s 403 yards trailed only Derek Carr (435 yards) last week. Should Prescott and the Cowboys’ high-octane passing game continue to operate in that way, the Chargers won't have much of a reason not to keep chuckin’ it — a treat for Herbert managers.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Obviously, Herbert is a must-start this week. Maybe outside of the QB1 on the other side, Dak Prescott, Herbert has a real chance to be the most productive fantasy quarterback during Week 2 — a top-5 floor.