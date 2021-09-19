Austin Ekeler start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

DraftKings Sportsbook gives the Week 2 contest between the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys one of the highest point totals of all the games this week. Given the high-volume passing attacks, it’s reasonable to expect some pass-catchers to reap the benefits. Can Austin Ekeler be one of those beneficiaries after being excluded in that area during Week 1?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers RB Austin Ekeler

Austin Ekeler has one 100-yard rushing game throughout his five-year career and has reached the 60-yard mark in only 11 of 57 regular-season games. Not to mention, he has 10 rushing touchdowns in that span. So Ekeler’s Week 1 numbers shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone — 15 carries for 57 yards and no scores. However, what did surprise many was Ekeler not being targeted in the passing game.

What has given Ekeler fantasy value over the years has been his ability to be a pass-catcher out of the backfield. In the prior two seasons, Ekeler averaged 5.6 catches and 53.7 receiving yards per game while tallying 10 receiving touchdowns in the process. If there were ever a week to get back on track it would be this one, against a Dallas Cowboys defense that allowed 379 passing yards and four passing touchdowns last week against Tampa Bay.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

There’s not much optimism on my end that Ekeler will do anything drastically different in the running game than he’s done throughout his career, especially knowing that Dallas’ defense was solid in that department against the Bucs a week ago. What should give you optimism is Ekeler getting involved in the passing game. Zero catches and zero targets hadn’t happened to him since the 2018 season, so don’t expect a repeat of that anytime soon. After doing away with that outlier and then comprehending how poorly this Cowboys’ secondary has performed, you should start Ekeler in your fantasy lineup this week.