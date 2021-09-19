Keenan Allen start or sit: Week 2 fantasy football advice

If you’re into offense, you could be in for a treat during Week 2’s matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Dallas Cowboys. The Cowboys will look to get in the win column while the Chargers hope to stay perfect on the season. Will the Justin Herbert-Keenan Allen duo thrive for a consecutive week? Or will the Cowboys put the clamps on the Chargers’ offense?

Fantasy Football analysis: Chargers WR Keenan Allen

Perhaps no receiver has been as underappreciated over the years as Keenan Allen, who has hauled in 100 or more catches in each of the previous four seasons. Once moving past a couple of injury-plagued seasons, Allen has consistently been one of the league’s very best at his position. He showed his dominance in the Chargers’ opening-week win over the Washington Football Team as he pulled in nine receptions for 100 yards, including a couple on 3rd down late in the game to close the door on any potential Washington Football Team comeback win. Along with the nine targets, Allen’s late-game looks and team-high 13 targets verify his WR1 status on the team and that he’ll continue to be Justin Herbert’s favorite target going forward. Look for these trends to roll over to Week 2 when the Chargers face a Dallas Cowboys secondary that has had a hard time defending the pass.

Fantasy Start/Sit Recommendation

Listen, you’re undoubtedly going to start Keenan Allen in your lineups every week as long as he is available to play. That’s a given. But this week specifically, you’ve got to be all in on what Allen could potentially do to this Cowboys secondary that surrendered 379 passing yards and four touchdowns through the air last week.